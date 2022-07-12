Man’s body found in small man-made lake in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A disturbing discovery was made in a man-made lake in Phoenix on Monday afternoon. First responders were originally called out for a water rescue near Interstate 17 and Peoria Avenue around 2:30 p.m. But when they got there, they spotted a dead man in the water.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky said homicide detectives are looking into how the man ended up in the water. Dive teams were also sent out to the scene to gather evidence. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

