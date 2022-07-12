Intense heat impacting medical equipment for homeless

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The intense heat is having an impact on a local non-profit’s efforts to help the homeless. Circle the City, which goes around the Phoenix metro giving aid to those experiencing homelessness, says the heat is disrupting their equipment.

For instance, their computers hold medical records for their patients and help in determining the right medicine and dosage. They have reported cases of their computers and even phones shutting off due to extreme temperatures. The technology being impacted the most are the devices used for those with diabetes, as this equipment and medicine need to be in a cool environment.

The nonprofit needs donations for their hygiene bags this time of the year.

Circle the City is also now handing out protective footwear for the pets of those who are homeless. They said they are seeing more cases of pets being injured due to the heat while they are out helping the homeless. In some cases, they have seen dogs with burnt paws due to how hot the concrete can get.

The nonprofit also needs donations for the “Kindness Kit” hygiene bags they distribute this time of the year. They said the summertime sees the highest demand for these bags.

Here is a list of items they are asking for:

• Gallon-sized Ziploc bags

• 8-ounce bottles of water

• Soft, easy-to-chew snack bars

• Travel-size hand sanitizer

• Travel-size deodorant

• Travel-size toothpaste

• Toothbrushes

• Travel-size sunscreen

• Travel-size bottles of body wash or shower gel

• Socks, adult size 8 and up

• Chapstick

• Handwritten notes of encouragement

Here’s more information on the hygiene bags. You can also make a monetary donation to Circle the City by tapping or clicking here.

