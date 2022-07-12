High Pollution Advisory for Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Our heat wave continues today with another scorcher ahead. Morning temperatures in the 90s warm to 111 degrees today. A High Pollution Advisory has been issued for Maricopa County for ozone.

As our strong ridge of high pressure sitting over our region gradually weakens, it appears the worst of this heat wave is behind us. Yesterday’s high of 115 degrees in Phoenix marked the hottest day of the summer so far. Although temperatures are coming down, only a couple of degrees of cooling are expected. High temperatures will still be above 110 all week, mainly ranging from 110 to 113 degrees each day, with overnight lows staying uncomfortably warm in the low 90s during the morning hours.

Monsoon moisture is slowly increasing across the state, leading to better storm chances. For the Valley, it’s only about a 10 percent chance tonight for storms. We’ve got a better chance of seeing some gusty outflow winds and potentially blowing dust. Storm chances increase only to about 20 percent Wednesday through the weekend. High country storm chances are much better.

