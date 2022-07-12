High heat, high ozone expected on Wednesday for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another hot one is on tap for Tuesday as most Valley locations top the 110 mark. Storms building in the mountains and southeastern Arizona will produce outflows that could make blowing dust and a slight chance of spotty showers across the Valley later tonight and into the morning hours.

We officially received a trace of rain at Sky Harbor Airport on Monday night with a peak wind gust of 45mph. The same activity will be possible Tuesday night as overnight lows will still be very warm for this time of year, in the upper 80′s to low 90′s. Look for partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a slight chance of the same storm activity possible in the Valley. Wednesday will also be a High Pollution Advisory day for unhealthy ozone levels.

Bad air quality due to high heat. (AZ First Alert WX Team)

You can make a difference! (AZ First Alert WX Team)

Our storm chances remain in the 20% range for the rest of the week, with slightly more favorably unstable conditions Thursday and Saturday. Heat remains a moderate threat, with highs in the 110-112 range through Sunday. Please do not ignore this heat by staying hydrated, taking frequent shade breaks and watching for signs of stress in children and older folks. We are also in the time of year where pop-up storms are possible throughout our forecast areas, so stay alert to changing conditions and keep an eye on our First Alert forecasts here on AZFamily!

