Glendale family searching for answers after mother of 4 found dead in canal

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Glendale family wants answers after a mother of four was shot and her body found miles away in a Phoenix canal last week. Janet Begaye was 37 years old and worked two jobs to provide for her four kids.

Tuesday will mark a week since Janet’s body was found in a canal near 32nd Street and McDowell Road. “I keep thinking, why did they throw her body in the water, why? It’s not right. What are you trying to get rid of?” Jeannette Johnson, Janet’s sister, said.

“She had a 15-second thing that happened to her, and that’s it; we haven’t heard nothing afterward. And I was like, that’s it,” Marlene Mercado, Janet’s friend, said.

Mercado has been friends with Janet since elementary school. “She was a heartwarming person, she would do anything for you. She would go out of her way. She was a loving mother also. She cared about her kids a lot. That was her number on thing,” Mercado said.

She’s replaying the last time they hung out. Mercado had just gotten over COVID and, out of concern, didn’t hug her. It’s something she regrets. “That was the last time I seen her, she told me how she was doing okay, and I’m like I’ll talk to you later. She’s like I’ll see you later then,” she said.

Janet has four kids ranging in age from 6 to 17 years old. The family said Janet dropped off her kids at their Glendale home Monday evening. She said she was going to meet a friend, and her body would later be found in Phoenix. “We don’t know what happened. She never, ever is in this part of town,” Johnson said.

Mercado helped organize a vigil Saturday, hoping to keep the case in the spotlight. “To remember her, she was a person, a mother, a mom, a sister, a friend. She was somebody,” she said. “I want to know what happened, why it happened,” she continued. She points out that Janet was a member of the Navajo Nation and that cases involving indigenous women don’t always get the attention they deserve.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, click/tap here. Phoenix Police are continuing to investigate the case.

