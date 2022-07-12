Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Crews battling a wildfire near Beaver Creek Wilderness area in northern Arizona

Officials say scattered thunderstorms in the area are causing erratic winds.
Officials say scattered thunderstorms in the area are causing erratic winds.(Coconino National Forest)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Crews are battling a wildfire that has broken out north of the Beaver Creek Wilderness area in northern Arizona. Coconino National Forest officials say the wildfire was reported just before 11 a.m. Tuesday and the cause is under investigation. They say the wildfire was estimated at more than 70 acres and moving in a north-northeast direction, but no structures were immediately threatened.

TRENDING: One person dead after shooting involving constable in east Phoenix

Forest officials say two hotshot crews were at the scene along with two helicopters, two single-engine air tankers, two large air tankers and one fire engine. They say scattered thunderstorms in the area are causing erratic winds which will affect fire behavior and direction as well as air and ground resources.

TRENDING: Toddler found in Surprise backyard pool may have been in water for hours, fire crews say

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Remains of newborn spotted in alley in Phoenix
Toddler alone left for hours in Surprise pool, fire crews say
One person dead after shooting involving a constable in Phoenix
James publicly criticized the United States' handling of WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner's case...
LeBron James critical on his show of US efforts to get Brittney Griner home