Bashas’ attempts to break world record for largest doughnut mosaic

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley grocer is vying to put its name on the next edition of the Guinness World Records by trying to make the largest doughnut mosaic. The team at Bashas’ joined Good Morning Arizona with Ian Schwartz to talk about the chain’s landmark anniversary, not to mention the baking skills, patience, and math skills required to make it happen.

“We did [this] as a collaboration between the bakery and the PR department,” said Ashley Shick, a Bashas’ spokesperson. “We’re celebrating our 90th anniversary, so it’s ‘go big or go home.’” More than 14,000 doughnuts were made in preparation for this world record attempt. It’s a special occasion for the dozens of bakers who get to work at making all the fresh-baked goods that appear on store shelves each and every morning. This time, many worked furiously throughout the morning putting the finishing touches and icing the doughts on their designated tables as they work to create a mosaic design of the company’s 90th-anniversary logo.

In the afternoon, a team from Guinness World Records will evaluate whether or not, they become certified on the very same day that Gov. Doug Ducey proclaimed as “Bashas’ Appreciation Day.” Whether or not they win the award, the team will then box up the doughnuts for them to be distributed by local nonprofits.

