Banner Health helps train medical professionals in Ukraine virtually

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, medical staff in Phoenix is playing a role. They are working toward making sure doctors and nurses there can save lives.

Project ECHO coordinated the program. “What we will be teaching them over the next few weeks really directly plays into injuries as a result of blasts, as a result of collapses, so a lot of what we trained them on today were injuries that come from being in a war zone,” said Dr. Nirav Patel, one of the panelists for the program.

As a Trauma Acute Care Surgeon, Dr. Patel knows this kind of preparation is needed on the front lines. “This is where the power of simulation and the use of our mannequins really gives them a visual. A picture is 1,000 words,” he said.

The instruction includes blast wounds, burn treatment and mental health trauma. “These are healthcare professionals who do not have trauma as part of their formal training but are the ones who are on the frontlines providing this care,” he said.

Dr. Patel says the training is a way to show Banner is not only committed to the local community but also to communities across the world.

