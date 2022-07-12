Arizona workers taking precautions while outside in 115-degree heat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Window repair tech Nathan Gonzales did his best in the 115-degree weather Monday, but it wasn’t easy. “It’s pretty difficult,” said Gonzales, who works for Safelite Auto Glass. “You’re getting sweat constantly in your eyes, getting sweat constantly everywhere, but you just work through it.”

Calling in sick was not an option for thousands of outdoor workers across the Valley Monday, who put their health and well-being at risk by just showing up.

Capt. Evan Gammage with the Phoenix Fire Department said even healthy people in excellent physical condition could be hit with a heat-related illness if they’re not careful. “It only takes a matter of minutes and by the time your body stops sweating, getting nauseous, getting light headed, you’re behind the curve,” said Gammage.

The signs of heat exhaustion include:

Headache

Dizziness/Confusion

Excessive sweating

Fast Breathing/Fast Pulse

The signs of heat stroke, which are more serious include:

Body temperature above 103-degrees

Stop sweating

Altered mental state/behavior

Rapid/shallow breathing

Jack Vincent and his buddies didn’t seem worried about heat stroke, out on the links Monday. Instead, they were more concerned about their golf stroke. “I’m used to it,” said Vincent. “I’ve been living in Arizona all my life, so I can say I’m used to it.”

The golfers insisted they took all the necessary precautions, including drinking lots of water and taking lots of breaks. It also helped that nobody else was on the course, so they could play right through. “I can feel the heat and I’m liking it a lot right now,” said golfer Jack Mulhern. “I think I’m going to have a good game today.”

Gammage said it’s also a good idea to drink lots of fluids the night before spending time outdoors in the heat. It’s also a good idea to find shade and air conditioning inside, whenever possible.

