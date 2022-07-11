Women-led group in Phoenix organizes weekly walks, hikes despite summer heat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Despite triple-digit temperatures, hundreds of women still manage to get outside for walks and hikes. ‘City Girls Who Walk’ has attracted women across the Valley for its weekly walks and hikes. Many women are from out of town -- so the group aims to keep everyone healthy and safe, despite the summer heat. Paulina Martin, Director of the group, hopes to build a community.

“People need to be in community, to have connection, to feel whole and like they have purpose,” she said. She started the group in April after seeing a similar group on the East Coast. “I pulled together a group of women off of a ‘New to Arizona’ women Facebook group, and we built up the first leadership team.”

The group now has hundreds of women who join each week. “We had our first walk that was 11 women and went viral on TikTok kinda overnight,” Martin said.

Being from Boston, she’s still adjusting to Arizona’s heat but wants to keep the walks and hikes safe. So, they’ve made some adjustments.

“We walk very early on Sunday mornings, typically around 6:30 and then we’re going to be introducing a Wednesday evening walk at 7 p.m. So we really avoid any of the peak times. Everyone brings water and we really encourage that,” Martin said. She says the group also makes it a point to walk in small groups. “We certainly post reminders on our social media and on our Discord group, but honestly everyone is there to make community that you don’t really see anybody walking alone.”

And by the end of the walk, people who used to be complete strangers have become friends.

“To get to see people come out and have a really good time and walk away with friends is really rewarding,” said Martin. Check them out on TikTok, Instagram, or Facebook.

