Which Arizona cities are most stressful to work and live in?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’ve been wondering where Phoenix stands in terms of stress and quality of life, well, as it turns out we’re faring better than most cities, but it also depends where in the Valley you live and work.

A recently-released WalletHub study looked at 182 cities across the country to come up with a stress score that considers work, finances, and family, alongside health and safety stressors. No matter where you are, each city has its perks and detractors.

Most stressed in Arizona? That award goes to Glendale and Tucson which ranked at #43 and #45 on the list. Other cities around the Valley ranked much better.

Scottsdale was tied at number four nationwide for having the most average weekly hours worked, and while it ranked only 160 on the list, it certainly means having to make some sacrifices with your free time. On the other hand, Gilbert, which ranked right next to the tourist town, ranked fairly pretty low in stress across the board, with only a slightly worse safety ranking. Gilbert also ranked well for having one of the lowest poverty rates in the country. As for Phoenix, it ranked at #59 nationwide, seemingly with less work stress than most other major cities.

Click/tap here to find the city closest to you.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.