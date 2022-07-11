Your Life
UnResolved Podcast Episode 4: The Zombie Hunter

UnResolved
UnResolved(Arizona's Family)
By Morgan Loew
Updated: 17 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crime reporter remembers a pair of gruesome murders that took place decades ago. The man charged in the case has an affinity for zombies. And police believe there could be more victims. Could the so-called Zombie Hunter have come across Adrienne Salinas before she vanished?

EPISODE 1 - Into the Night: Two women. Two crimes. One night. Is the murder of a young woman, whose body is found in a Tempe street, connected to the disappearance of college student, Adrienne Salinas? Morgan Loew investigates both cases, just three miles apart, and finds the answer that puts him on an even darker path.

EPISODE 2 - A Secret in the Night: After 19-year-old, Adrienne Salinas, seemingly vanishes from a Tempe street, two months pass and still no leads as to her whereabouts. But on the outskirts of Phoenix, a desert secret reveals itself to police. Investigative reporter, Morgan Loew, delves deeper into Adrienne’s disappearance after torrential rains unearth the gruesome discovery, and it takes him back to a night when almost everyone is called into question.

EPISODE 3 - Faces in a Crowd: As the mystery deepens into the disappearance and death of 19-year-old, Adrienne Salinas, police begin to sort through a growing list of potential persons-of-interest. From a boyfriend to partygoers to a cab driver, detectives realize Adrienne’s vanishing could lead down several winding paths, each darker than the next.

