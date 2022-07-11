Report: Vine Tavern & Eatery to close Tempe location near ASU after 36 years

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A popular dining spot in Tempe for sports fans and Arizona State students alike appears to be shutting one of its doors.

According to the local blog “Mouth by Southwest,” the Irish-themed pub is closing its location near the campus, which has been open for about 36 years. Instead, its owners are choosing to keep its location near Rural Road and Elliot Street open.

The restaurant reportedly referred to the closure as a ‘’relocation.” Last month, Mouth by Southwest reported that a new location is planned for 38th Street and Ray Road in Ahwatukee.

No official announcement regarding the closure has been made on its website or social media accounts.

