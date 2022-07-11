Phoenix woman, unborn child killed in head-on crash in Yavapai County

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix woman and her unborn child were killed over the weekend in a head-on collision in Yavapai County.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday northwest of Wickenburg on U.S. 93 near milepost 162 when a southbound Jeep Liberty crashed into a northbound Honda Civic. The pregnant driver of the Civic was taken to a Prescott hospital where she later died. She’s since been identified as Karen Garcia-Rodriquez, 32, of Phoenix.

The driver of the Jeep was injured in the crash and is being treated at a Phoenix hospital. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, he was showing “signs and indicators of impairment.”

Criminal charges are pending. His identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.