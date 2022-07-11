Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Phoenix woman, unborn child killed in head-on crash in Yavapai County

A 32-year-old woman from Phoenix and her unborn child died Sunday night following the crash....
A 32-year-old woman from Phoenix and her unborn child died Sunday night following the crash. The other driver is being investigated for possible DUI.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:33 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix woman and her unborn child were killed over the weekend in a head-on collision in Yavapai County.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday northwest of Wickenburg on U.S. 93 near milepost 162 when a southbound Jeep Liberty crashed into a northbound Honda Civic. The pregnant driver of the Civic was taken to a Prescott hospital where she later died. She’s since been identified as Karen Garcia-Rodriquez, 32, of Phoenix.

The driver of the Jeep was injured in the crash and is being treated at a Phoenix hospital. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, he was showing “signs and indicators of impairment.”

TRENDING: Educators no longer need a college degree to begin teaching in Arizona public schools

Criminal charges are pending. His identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The excessive heat warning means trails at Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak will be...
Some Phoenix hiking trails close as excessive heat warning is in effect
The Arizona Humane Society is looking to place more than 750 pets throughout the month of July....
Arizona Humane Society looking for parents for 750 fur babies over next 21 days
Here's what you need to know about small claims court in Arizona
Christmas in July for tornado victims