Paradise Valley man on trial for wife’s 2016 safari death in Zambia

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:51 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) — A trial is set to begin this week in Colorado for the founder of a Pennsylvania dental franchise accused of killing his wife on an African safari six years ago and collecting nearly $5 million in insurance proceeds. Federal prosecutors allege that 67-year-old Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph, 67 killed his wife during a 2016 safari trip in Zambia.

Rudolph’s attorney says Bianca Rudolph’s death was accidental and accuses prosecutors of relying on circumstantial evidence. He was a big game hunter and former head of an international safari club. The trial is in Colorado because several insurers tied to the payout were based here. Lawrence moved to the Valley from Pennsylvania in 2012 and would travel back and forth to run his dental practice.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

