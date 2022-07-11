Your Life
Mesa mother pleads for answers nearly one year after son was killed at birthday party

Jaime Fernandez Jr. was shot and killed on July 17, 2021.
Jaime Fernandez Jr. was shot and killed on July 17, 2021.(Arizona's Family)
By David Caltabiano
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Mesa mother is pleading for answers nearly one year after her son was shot and killed at his own birthday party. Jaime Fernandez Jr. was celebrating his 24th birthday in Mesa near 88th Street and University Drive when his mother, Tina, said he went to his car to get his cellphone. That’s when Tina said Jaime was shot and later died at the hospital on July 17, 2021. “Every day we wake up to the same nightmare, every day,” said Tina. “And I wish my younger sons did not have to see that.”

Nearly a year later, and so far, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has not arrested anyone for Jaime’s death. “I know there is someone out there who knows what happened to my son and I can only ask please call Silent Witness,” said Fernandez. “I have to get justice for Jamie. He’s not here to tell his side of the story.”

Six days from the first anniversary of his death, Tina said an arrest could help ease the pain. “You’re never ever going to get over something like that but it will absolutely take away some of the pain for my kids I believe,” said Tina. If you know anything about Jaime‘s death, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

