Man found shot to death next to bicycle on central Phoenix road

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are trying to find the shooter responsible after a man was found lying on the street next to his bicycle in central Phoenix Sunday night.

Phoenix police responded around 10:15 p.m. to 16th and Roosevelt streets after someone reported a man lying on the road. When officers got there, they found a man, later identified as 22-year-old Alvaro Gonzalez-Garcia, who had been shot several times. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Video from the scene showed a Phoenix police mobile command unit and extensive crime scene tape near where the bike was located.

Homicide detectives are still trying to piece together what led up to the shooting, however, police say the suspect or suspects are still on the loose. No other information has been released as the investigation is still ongoing.

