Kentucky First Lady helps organize Christmas in July for tornado victims

The mayor says the tornado destroyed 75 percent of the town, and it will take years to recover fully.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:58 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(3TV/CBS 5) -- A tornado ripped through Kentucky right before Christmas last year, taking a lot of joy out of celebrating the holiday.

But now. Families are getting a re-do with efforts led by Kentucky’s First Lady, who strived to bring Christmas to families affected by the natural disaster. People across the state donated around 200,000 toys and $200,000 in gift cards.

“It turns out, the one thing more powerful than tornadoes is kindness because the donations just kept coming.”

The mayor says the tornado destroyed 75 percent of the town, and it will take years to recover fully.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

