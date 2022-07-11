Your Life
Gas prices keep falling in Phoenix; average is now $5.18 per gallon

While it's still a pain at the pump for many, that pain seems to be slowly easing.
By Peter Valencia
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:37 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s sure to ease the burden on your budget: gas prices continue to fall across the country, including right here in the Valley.

GasBuddy reports that the average fuel cost in Phoenix is about $5.18 per gallon, down about 44 cents from a month ago. However, diesel has been dropping much slower, with a national average price of $5.65 per gallon.

RELATED: Phoenix gas station owner sells cheaper gas to help others

Arizona’s Family gas tracker, powered by GasBuddy, shows that the cheapest place to fill up in the Valley is at the In The Zone on Scottsdale and McKellips roads on the border of Tempe and Scottsdale. where as of Monday morning, the price stands at $4.49. Otherwise, you’ll want to stick with Glendale, where most stations are hovering right around $5 per gallon. Meantime, Bullhead City and Tucson have the lowest prices statewide, with most stations just under $4.50 per gallon.

“Average gas prices are down nearly 40 cents, with Americans shelling out $140 million less on gasoline every day than they did a month ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We may see the trend last a fifth week as long as oil prices remain cooperative and don’t surge beyond $105 per barrel.”

Click here to find the cheapest gas near you with the Arizona's Family gas prices tracker

Haan warns, however, that the supply is volatile and that any oil production disruptions could send prices skyrocketing again.

