First Alert Weather: It’s the hottest day of the year so far for Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After a warm start to our morning with lows in the 90s, on Monday afternoon, we hit the hottest temperature of the year so far. It got up to 115 degrees, which is eight degrees above our average and an excessive heat warning will continue thru 8 p.m. Drink plenty of water and avoid too much time outside because this heat is dangerous.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to bring above-normal temperatures throughout the week, with high temperatures at or above 110 degrees through Sunday. We are seeing a few thunderstorms around eastern Arizona and the high country. Here in the Valley, we are expected to stay dry Monday and Tuesday.

Monsoonal moisture will move back into our state later this week, and we will also see an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms here in the Valley. We could use the rain. So far this year, we have had just .87″ of rain, which is 2.25″ below normal.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts whereever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolutiion possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where weather is headed.

