First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Heat Warning for Monday with Phoenix temps up to 114

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert weather day as an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Phoenix Metro area today. Morning temperatures in the 90s will warm to 114 degrees this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Today’s heat will be dangerous, with 114 degrees being just a few degrees shy of records for today’s date, and about 7 degrees above normal for this time of year. Morning temperatures in the 90s make the heat dangerous as well. Today’s Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Drink plenty of water, seek shade, and avoid too much time outside today.

Isolated storms are expected in the high country today and tomorrow, with only the possibility of wind and blowing dust in the Valley. Monsoon moisture slowly seeping back into the state from the south will bring storm chances back to the Valley starting Wednesday night and lasting through at least Saturday. Humidity will feel a bit higher, but temperatures are likely to stay above 110 for afternoon highs all week.

