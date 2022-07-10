Your Life
Woman driver arrested after police chase in northern Arizona

They say the driver ran a red light in Cottonwood and drove the wrong way on State Route 89A before crossing into Clarkdale where that town’s police picked up the chase.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COTTONWOOD, AZ (AP) — Authorities in northern Arizona say a 74-year-old New York woman who allegedly was driving erratically on a revoked driver’s license has been arrested following a pursuit through three cities and towns.

Sedona police say they received numerous calls about the driver Saturday and unsuccessfully attempted a traffic stop. They say the driver ran a red light in Cottonwood and drove the wrong way on State Route 89A before crossing into Clarkdale where that town’s police picked up the chase.

She was finally arrested after police used stop sticks to deflate two tires. Cottonwood police say Laura Duffy has been booked into jail on suspicion of felony flight, aggravated assault on law enforcement, endangerment, criminal damage, resisting arrest, and several criminal traffic violations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

