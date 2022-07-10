Man shot and killed in Phoenix near I-17

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was found dead on a road early Sunday morning near Interstate 17 in Phoenix. Phoenix police say they got a call around 3:20 a.m. about a shooting near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

Officers found a man lying on the road when they got to the intersection. Phoenix fire officials said he was dead. Additional information about the victim wasn’t available, and police haven’t identified him. Police weren’t able to say what led up to the shooting or if any suspects have been found or arrested yet.

