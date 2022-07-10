Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Man shot and killed in Phoenix near I-17

Police weren’t able to say what led up to the shooting or if any suspects have been found or...
Police weren’t able to say what led up to the shooting or if any suspects have been found or arrested yet.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 3:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was found dead on a road early Sunday morning near Interstate 17 in Phoenix. Phoenix police say they got a call around 3:20 a.m. about a shooting near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

Officers found a man lying on the road when they got to the intersection. Phoenix fire officials said he was dead. Additional information about the victim wasn’t available, and police haven’t identified him. Police weren’t able to say what led up to the shooting or if any suspects have been found or arrested yet.

TRENDING: Man in extremely critical condition after being rescued off South Mountain trail in Phoenix

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Climate change is threatening national parks in the U.S.
How the climate crisis is forever changing our national parks
The Arizona Humane Society is looking to place more than 750 pets throughout the month of July....
Arizona Humane Society looking for parents for 750 fur babies over next 21 days
They say the driver ran a red light in Cottonwood and drove the wrong way on State Route 89A...
Woman driver arrested after police chase in northern Arizona
High temps could reach 114 degrees by Monday.
Extreme heat bakes the Phoenix metro