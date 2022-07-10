Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Intense Valley heat sparks First Alert Weather Day

7-Day Forecast for Sunday, July 10
7-Day Forecast for Sunday, July 10(Arizona's Family)
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Happy Sunday! Highs today will hang around 113 which is above the average of 107 for this time of the year. There will be an excessive heat warning in place for the valley on Monday as highs reach 114. Remember to stay hydrated and stay in the shade when doing anything outdoors in the afternoon.

Be on the lookout for heat-related illnesses as well as check on elderly neighbors during this time.

On Wednesday there is a 20% for showers in the valley, this rain chance stays in the forecast for the rest of the work week as highs range from 109 to 110.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day: Excessive heat in the Valley until Monday, rains possibly to come
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Monday for metro Phoenix...
First Alert Weather Days: Excessive heat around the Valley
First Alert Weather Day: Staying safe despite HOT temperatures through Monday
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Monday for metro Phoenix...
Scorching heat here to stay this weekend in the Valley