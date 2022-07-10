Intense Valley heat sparks First Alert Weather Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Happy Sunday! Highs today will hang around 113 which is above the average of 107 for this time of the year. There will be an excessive heat warning in place for the valley on Monday as highs reach 114. Remember to stay hydrated and stay in the shade when doing anything outdoors in the afternoon.

Be on the lookout for heat-related illnesses as well as check on elderly neighbors during this time.

On Wednesday there is a 20% for showers in the valley, this rain chance stays in the forecast for the rest of the work week as highs range from 109 to 110.

