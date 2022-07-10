First Alert Weather Days: Excessive heat for Monday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are in store for one more day of extreme heat. Our First Alert Weather Days will continue through Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning which includes the valley, southwestern Arizona, and the lower elevations of the Grand Canyon. Expect a high near 114 by Monday afternoon, this is seven degrees above average for this time of the year. Make sure if you do have to be outside, you are staying hydrated and doing your best to stay out of the sun. Remember to keep your pets inside and check in on your loved ones.

There is limited moisture in the state so this will keep rain chances in the higher terrain in the eastern portion of the state today. Monday looks to be mostly dry across the valley but thunderstorms could produce outflow boundaries that could kick up the wind in Phoenix.

By mid-week, rain chances pick up across the high country, eastern Arizona, and chances improve for the valley as well.

