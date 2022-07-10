Family moves into Habitat for Humanity home in Phoenix after arson fire in 2021

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A couple became homeowners in Phoenix on Saturday, thanks to Habitat For Humanity and Wells Fargo Builds Initiative.

It came a few months late after their home was intentionally set on fire. “A lot of blood, sweat, and tears went into this,” said Reyes Escobedo, the homeowner.

Construction on their home near downtown Phoenix started in September 2021, but before it could be completed, it was destroyed in a random act of arson. “Hearing it was shocking. Coming out and seeing the damage was devastating,” he said. “It not only set us back, it just emotionally broke us for a while, but we got through it.”

The family said they don’t hold any grudges toward the arsonist. Instead, Melissa Escobedo describes their family’s journey as beautiful. “I just knew the person that did it was probably going through a hard time,” Melissa said. “I forgive them. I just knew it was going to take a little longer than anticipated.

Nearly three months later, Habitat for Humanity held a celebration in honor of the family’s new home. “Today, we are here to celebrate the home of Melissa and Reyes,” said Andrea Northup, sponsor relations manager at Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona.

This home is not just a beautiful place to live, but an investment for the family of six. “We’re happy we are here and that our kids can enjoy the times that are going to come,” Escobedo said.

