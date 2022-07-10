Arizona Humane Society looking for parents for 750 fur babies over next 21 days

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Humane Society is looking for pet parents to adopt 750 pets over the next 21 days.

In 2022, the group has homed more than 6,600 sick, injured pets with loving families. This month, the shelter is starting to feel a little cramped, so AHS is looking for more families! Bissell Pet Foundation is waiving all adoption fees on AHS pets starting Monday, July 11 until Sunday, July 31.

The Arizona Humane Society is looking to place more than 750 pets throughout the month of July. All adoption fees will be waived, thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation. (Arizona's Family)

One little fella looking for a family to call his very own is Rocky. He is 9 years old and has been housed at AHS since his owner surrendered him earlier this year in February. He is smart, wiggly, walks well on a leash, and knows basic commands. AHS is home currently to more than 1,200 pets, between foster parents and AHS’ two shelters.

Both locations are participating in the adoption event, and all pets are spayed or neutered as well as up to date on all shots. Each family will be given a free bag of Hill’s Science Diet food and a free follow-up vet exam with VCA Animal Hospitals. Want to check out some of AHS’ residents? Click here to check them out! If you’re specifically interested in Rocky, reach out to Kelsey Dickerson at 602-697-9834 or Bretta Nelson at 480-748-8640.

