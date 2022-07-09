Val Vista Lakes residents in Gilbert step up to help brides in a bind

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — People who live in Val Vista Lakes in Gilbert stepped up to help a bride whose dream wedding was canceled due to an HOA board decision. “Your story blindsided all of us,” said Cher McCoy, a resident of Val Vista Lakes since 2002. McCoy and other homeowners said they hadn’t heard about the HOA Board of Directors voting to cancel all nonmember rental events until our story aired on Wednesday. Amy Greco, whose wedding is booked for March 25, 2023, at Val Vista Lakes, was told in an email that her event and others like it would be canceled as of January 2023 due to “legal reasons.”

Greco said she was told over the phone that if someone who lived in Val Vista Lakes sponsored her wedding, she could still have it. This prompted dozens of people to reach out to Arizona’s Family, wanting to help Greco and other people whose events were canceled. “I have been up to the clubhouse three times today because I was the first one to reach out to Amy to sponsor her. I just felt really bad for her,” said Lisa Le. “It’s been a dream of hers forever for three years now so I mean, we’ve had COVID and all these other problems so I just thought it would be a good idea to be helpful in that way.”

Le said she wasn’t alone in the clubhouse. “There was many people coming in and out of the clubhouse trying to sponsor brides. Even though I’m just sponsoring Amy, we got to realize there was a lot of brides involved and also quinceañera parties,” Le said. “Unfortunately, the residents are not--we don’t know about what parties are on the books but there could have been hundreds.”

However, it wasn’t as easy as the Val Vista Lakes residents hoped. “I got news that the board informed the front desk folks that we can no longer sign contracts and sponsor events--for ourselves even,” Le said. “We cannot have any parties planned here unless it goes to the board at this time.”

The HOA Board of Directors president, Bill Suttell, sent an email to residents saying, “The Board recognizes that members of our community may have seen the latest news articles regarding a disgruntled bride-to-be. The Board of Directors is responsible for making decisions to protect our community from potential liabilities. As a result of sound legal advice by our General Counsel, your Val Vista Lakes Board of Directors made a unanimous decision to discontinue nonmember rentals of Val Vista Lakes facilities. Rentals already on the books through next January are being honored.”

“What I heard is the board reached out to management and said until further notice, even homeowner members have to have their events OK’d by the board. This is a new one,” said McCoy. “It’s like our rights are just eroding away. This is not what HOAs were formed for. HOAs were formed so everybody can pay their money collectively to take care of our common areas. It wasn’t formed to tell us what we can and can’t do or say.”

McCoy, who served on the HOA board at Val Vista Lakes for 12 years, said several steps were skipped when the board voted to cancel nonmember events. “There was no meeting we knew about and I would question ‘unanimous’ because the two board members that I know would have strongly voted against this. Strongly,” said McCoy. “What they did is illegal. It’s absolutely illegal. If they did it in executive session--which they’ve had a lot of--but if they do it in executive session, there’s only a few things they can talk about.”

McCoy said the events held at Val Vista Lakes are important to the majority of the homeowners. “For the last 30 years, they’ve been basically subsidizing the homeowners. We make a fair amount of money helping keep the clubhouse going, keeping dues low,” McCoy explained. “I would say the majority definitely is in favor of the rentals. I mean it’s good PR for our community, brides have always wanted to--I don’t know anybody who doesn’t want to arrive on a boat, where else can you arrive on a boat to your wedding?”

Arizona’s Family reached out to Suttell several times but never heard back. The vice president of the HOA Board of Directors said on the phone they would not be commenting on the matter. About two hours after reaching out to the HOA board members, other brides, Le and McCoy, all learned the HOA Board was now allowing for the events to be sponsored after all. The HOA board members have still not returned calls from Arizona’s Family.

