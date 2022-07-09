Scorching heat here to stay this weekend in the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This Saturday is shaping up to be an exceptionally hot day across the Valley. Highs this weekend will be 113 with mostly sunny skies. Three First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Saturday through Monday, as temperatures are expected to climb to 112-113 over the weekend and as high as 114 on Monday.

This puts the area well above the average this time of the year, which is 107. Take extreme caution if doing anything outdoors for both Saturday and Sunday; remember to stay hydrated and stay in the shade. Look out for the signs of heat-related illnesses which can include the following heat stroke or heat exhaustion symptoms.

Heatstroke symptoms:

Fast, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Losing consciousness

What to do:

Call 911 right away. Heat stroke is a medical emergency that must be handled as soon as possible. Move the person as best you can to a cooler location. Lower the sick person’s body temperatures with cool cloths and a cool bath. Do not give them anything to drink.

Heat Exhaustion Symptoms:

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale, and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting

What to do:

Much like how you’d respond to a sudden heat stroke, move the individual to a cool location. Loosen their clothes to allow the person to breathe easier without constriction. Put cool, wet cloths on the individual and put them into a cool bath. Allow them to take small sips of water. Stay safe out there!

