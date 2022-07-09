Your Life
Republican candidates for Arizona's top elections official focus on voter fraud

State Rep. Mark Fench is leading the pack in GOP primary for Arizona secretary of State against...
State Rep. Mark Fench is leading the pack in GOP primary for Arizona secretary of State against Michelle Ugenti-Rita and two others.(Arizona's Family)
By Dennis Welch
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:25 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The election over who runs elections in Arizona has begun. The Republican primary is a crowded field with four candidates battling for the nomination. False claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election have dominated this race as they fight to be the person in charge of the next one.

The leading candidate appears to be state Rep. Mark Finchem, who has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Over the past year and a half, video emerged that showed Finchem outside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, which was inspired by baseless claims of a rigged election. There is no evidence that Finchem ever entered the Capitol building that day and he has strongly denied doing so. But since then, Finchem has pushed unproven claims of fraud, making it the cornerstone of his campaign.

Rep. Shawnna Bolick from Phoenix, who is married to a state Supreme Court Justice Clint Bolick, has also made election integrity the hallmark in her bid for secretary of state. Following Trump’s loss, she introduced legislation that would have given the state Legislature the power to reject the decision of voters in presidential elections. That bill, introduced last year, never received a hearing.

State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita was behind some of the biggest changes to election laws. Over the past two years, her bills outlawed the practice of “ballot harvesting” and ended the permanent early voter list. Yet, she found herself booed off stage last year after criticizing the partisan election audit that found no evidence of voter fraud.

The least experienced politician in the race is advertising executive Beau Lane. He jumped into the race at the urging of high-profile business leaders, like former Phoenix Suns owner Jerry Colangelo. According to his website, Lane wants to restore trust in elections and proposes common-sense reforms but does not specifically mention voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

