Pinal County finds errors with early ballots in seven cities, towns

(Pixabay)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County officials have found errors with early voting ballots in certain parts of the county.

The issues concern inaccurate city and town contests in some areas.

The errors were manmade, officials say, and affect voters in the following places: Apache Junction, Casa Grande, Eloy, Mammoth, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Superior.

Maricopa County voters in Apache Junction and Queen Creek are not affected.

Officials said they want to reassure voters that election integrity is their top priority and taking immediate action to correct the mistakes.

Affected voters will be mailed a supplementary, corrected ballot.

