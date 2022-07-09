Your Life
Phoenix charter school principal arrested for second DUI since 2016

Police say Cavalcant also had a prior DUI in 2016.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix charter school principal was arrested after investigators say she was caught drinking and driving on Thursday. Jennifer Cavalcant, principal of Freedom Academy Charter, was booked on one count of misdemeanor DUI. Police say Cavalcant also had a prior DUI in 2016.

Just before 4:30 p.m., court paperwork says a DPS trooper was driving on the off-ramp of State Route 51 and getting on the eastbound Loop 101 when he noticed Cavalcant’s truck hit the concrete median and jump in the air. The trooper saw Cavalcant do the same thing two to three times and continue driving through the ramp. Investigators say the trooper went to pull over Cavalcant when she began drifting between the far right lane and the emergency lane. Cavalcant drifted several times before finally coming to a stop.

Investigators say the trooper noticed the smell of alcohol. He also noticed Cavalcant’s speech was slurred, and she had watery eyes. The trooper asked Cavalcant to do a field sobriety test and took her into custody shortly afterward.

