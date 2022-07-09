Man in extremely critical condition after being rescued off South Mountain trail in Phoenix
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 3:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after being rescued off of a South Mountain trail in Phoenix Saturday afternoon.
Phoenix fire officials say that the 54-year-old man was airlifted off of the trail after crews found him about seven minutes away from the trailhead. Firefighters found the man unconscious and not breathing. Life-support efforts were started, and fire officials said the man was taken to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition.
