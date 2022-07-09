Man in extremely critical condition after being rescued off South Mountain trail in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after being rescued off of a South Mountain trail in Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

Phoenix fire officials say that the 54-year-old man was airlifted off of the trail after crews found him about seven minutes away from the trailhead. Firefighters found the man unconscious and not breathing. Life-support efforts were started, and fire officials said the man was taken to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition.

Watch the video below to see the rescue:

A 54-year-old man was rescued by Phoenix fire officials in a Firebird 10 off of South Mountain Trail.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.