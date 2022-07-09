First Alert Weather Day: Excessive heat in the Valley, rains to possibly return this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have First Alert Days starting Saturday through Monday, due to excessive heat across the Valley this weekend.

We are looking at 113 by Sunday afternoon and 114 by Monday. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Monday for Phoenix and a majority of southwestern Arizona. Be careful if you venture out this weekend, as it is very easy to become dehydrated and overheated. Click here for some heat safety and energy-saving tips you might need over the next two days.

A reminder that heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths ‼️ 🥵



Stay safe, hydrated and find a place to stay cool.@azfamily pic.twitter.com/qjEtJDQt2r — Holly Bock (@HollyBockTV) July 9, 2022

We have First Alert Days starting Saturday through Monday, due to excessive heat across the Valley this weekend.

Next week will still be hot with above-average temperatures, near 109-110 throughout the majority of the week. The ridge of high pressure bringing us the heat will shift and moisture will move into the state, cooling temps slightly but also bringing rain chances back into the forecast as early as Wednesday evening.

Check out the radar below to see just how hot Arizona temperatures are today:

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.