In era of transparency, Arizona law limits filming police

Under the new law, people can't record police unless they're 8 feet or more away.
Under the new law, people can't record police unless they're 8 feet or more away.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:08 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s governor has signed a law that restricts how the public can video police at a time when there’s growing pressure around the country for greater law enforcement transparency. Gov. Doug Ducey approved a measure that makes it illegal to knowingly film police officers 8 feet or closer without an officer’s permission.

Civil rights and media groups say the law is unconstitutional and simply cannot be applied in real-world scenarios. The bill’s advocates say the law allows for filming while keeping everyone safe. The move comes nearly a year after the U.S. Department of Justice launched a probe into the Phoenix police force. Similar investigations are ongoing in Minneapolis and Louisville.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

