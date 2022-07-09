Child hospitalized after getting pulled from Kiwanis Lake in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A two-and-a-half-year-old boy has been rushed to the hospital after being pulled out of Kiwanis Lake in Tempe Saturday afternoon.

Officials say that the child wandered away from the playground and was found in the lake at Kiwanis Park along Mill Avenue, just south of Baseline Road around 3 p.m. Bystanders reportedly pulled the child out of the water and started CPR before the police arrived to take over. Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department arrived on the scene and took the boy to a hospital in Mesa.

He is now in stable condition, police say. There’s no further information available about how the boy ended up in the water or his condition. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates on this developing story as they become available.

