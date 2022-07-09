Arizona says ‘personhood’ abortion law can’t lead to charges

PHOENIX (AP) -- An attorney with the Arizona attorney general’s office says a 2021 state “personhood” law that gives all legal rights to unborn children can’t be used to bring criminal charges against abortion providers. The comment from Assistant Solicitor General Kate Sawyer came during a hearing Friday on a challenge to the law.

Attorneys representing abortion providers say abortion providers are worried that prosecutors will bring charges for crimes like assault and child abuse under the law. They want it blocked as unconstitutionally vague. A federal judge in Phoenix declined to block the law last year but is reconsidering it now that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a woman’s right to get an abortion.

Last Wednesday, Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a territorial-area law passed over 120 years ago that bans abortions was “back in effect.” Brnovich also added the law wouldn’t be repealed when SB 1164 is set to go into effect in three months. SB 1164 was signed by Gov. Ducey in March and bans abortions after 15 weeks unless the mother’s health is at risk. Most abortion providers across Arizona halted all procedures after the declaration.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said she would not prosecute abortions due to rape or incest but would not clarify whether patients would have to how proof or if she would prosecute other abortions. She said each would be handled individually.

Arizona’s Family News Staff contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.