5 spots to stay cool in the blazing July heat this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’re in the dead heat of summer, and while it might be easy to grab a drink and bask in the Arizona sun while poolside. there are also about a half-dozen ways to stay cool. After all, with forecasted temperatures above 110, we wouldn’t want you to stand out in the heat, at least not without a good reason.

1. Summer Nights at Bell Bank Park

A family-friendly concert and water games are just some of the things you can do at this popular East Valley park. All in a good backyard barbeque setting. Summer Nights run every Saturday through the end of August. Partake in the obstacle course for some added exercise, because there will be plenty to eat and drink. Click/tap here to learn more.

When: Saturday, July 9

Where: 1 Legacy Drive, Mesa, AZ 85212

Cost: Free to attend

2. Summer Blockbuster Film Series

Nothing planned for Sunday? Keep cool and stay inside with a re-run of some of the hottest blockbusters. This week, Disney’s “Frozen” is screening at what Visit Phoenix calls one of the “most beautiful and historic” venues in the city, the Orpheum Theatre. Click/tap here to learn more.

When: Sunday, July 10

Where: 203 W Adams St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Cost: Varies

3. Jonas Blue & the Lost Kings at Talking Stick Resort

Stay cool in one of Scottsdale’s favorite pools. Dance-pop and international DJ Jonas Blue will be with Lost Kings for a 21+ show. Click/tap here to learn more information.

When: Saturday, July 9 at 5 p.m.

Where: The Pool at Talking Stick Resort Tickets

Cost: $35

4. Disney’s Lion King at the ASU Gammage.

It’s opening weekend for a returning family favorite stage play. Disney’s Lion King, winning of six Tony Awards, is back at the ASU Gammage. Click/tap here for more information.

When: July 5 through July 31

Where: 1200 S Forest Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281

Cost: Varies

5. Flashlight Nights at Desert Botanical Garden

Get your flashlight and head over to the Desert Botanical Gardens to experience the desert after dark with some cool hands-on activities. On its website, the garden says this year’s features include a chalk mural, a children’s book station, a nighttime farmer’s market, and a plethora of other pop-up experiences. Click/tap here for more information. Click/tap here for more information.

