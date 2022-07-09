Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

2-year-old girl in critical condition after being pulled from west Phoenix backyard pool

Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates as the situation develops.
Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates as the situation develops.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 2-year-old girl has been rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool in west Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Phoenix fire officials were called out after 8:30 a.m. to a home near 103rd Avenue and Indian School Road after a reported drowning. When firefighters showed up, they found a 2-year-old girl unconscious after being pulled from a backyard pool. According to Capt. Todd Keller, fire crews took the girl to the hospital in extremely critical condition after they did CPR on her.

It’s not yet clear how long the child was in the pool nor if the pool had a fence. Arizona’s Family has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A new bill focused on getting more teachers in the classroom is being met with mixed reactions.
Educators no longer need a college degree to begin teaching in Arizona public schools
New bill looking to resolve teacher shortage in Arizona
Victims' families praise sentencing of 2020 Westgate shooter
Chandler attorney raises concerns about data being used in abortion lawsuits