2-year-old girl in critical condition after being pulled from west Phoenix backyard pool

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 2-year-old girl has been rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool in west Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Phoenix fire officials were called out after 8:30 a.m. to a home near 103rd Avenue and Indian School Road after a reported drowning. When firefighters showed up, they found a 2-year-old girl unconscious after being pulled from a backyard pool. According to Capt. Todd Keller, fire crews took the girl to the hospital in extremely critical condition after they did CPR on her.

It’s not yet clear how long the child was in the pool nor if the pool had a fence. Arizona’s Family has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.

