Woman shot after ramming her car into Mesa police vehicle at headquarters

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was shot by Mesa Police after she rammed her car into a marked patrol vehicle late Thursday night.

Mesa police detective Brandi George says just after 9 p.m. last night, a 39-year-old woman followed an officer who was driving in a marked patrol vehicle into the north gate of the police headquarters near University Drive and Center Street. Shortly afterward she rammed her car into the rear of his patrol car.

The officer then got out of his vehicle, and that’s when the officer-involved shooting happened. The woman was injured, taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive her injuries. The Mesa police officer did not have any serious injuries. Police are still processing the scene and have not released the woman’s name, or if she was armed with a gun and will give Arizona’s Family updates when they become available.

According to Arizona’s Family records for Maricopa County, this is the 35th officer-involved shooting in 2022.

