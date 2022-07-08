What’s in your sunscreen and is it actually helping you?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Skin cancer is one of the most common types of cancer impacting many people in the U.S.

Sunscreen is our first line of defense against harmful UV rays. But do you know what’s in your sunscreen? What kind should we be using to keep ourselves safe? Phoenix dermatologist Dr. Ramin Fathi visited Good Morning Arizona Friday to discuss sunscreen ingredients, best skin care practices during the summer and other helpful tips to keep you safe.

“Currently in the United States, we have about 16 FDA-approved ingredients that we’re able to use. In Europe, Australia and Japan, there’s anywhere between 28-32 approved ingredients,” said Dr. Fathi. “Sunscreens in the United States are regulated as drugs. Overseas in Japan and in Europe, they’re considered cosmetics.” He said that the best sunscreen is the one you’re going to use, and that something is better than nothing.

“Take a look at your sunscreen, at the very front make sure that it says SPF 30 and above. Cause really after that it doesn’t really matter that much,” the doctor said. “Flip it around and look for the active ingredients. If it says zinc and titanium, that’s great. That’s about the most effective sunscreen as you’ll find anywhere in the world. If it’s a word you can’t pronounce, put it back.”

Dr. Fathi said that long sleeve shirts UPF shirts offer good protection, wearing wide-brimmed hats, and staying out of the sun during its most intense hours is key.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.