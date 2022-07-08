Staying safe from Amazon phishing scams with Prime Day on the horizon

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Amazon Prime Day is coming this Tuesday, and with that always comes a growing risk of online security threats.

Amazon phishing scams are up now by 37%, according to a new study by CheckPoint Research. Pete Nicoletti from Americas at Check Point joined Good Morning Arizona to talk about online safety, how to spot a scam, and ways you can protect your account this year.

“Criminals are getting better and better at it,” said Nicoletti. “Since we’ve been paying trillions of dollars to the criminals because of ransomware, successful phishing, and SPIM (spam over instant messaging) attacks, the criminals are hiring more and more people and better English speakers. What you have to do is go directly to the site. Do not click any links. Delete is best.”

He said that if you’d like to be sneaky, you can hover your mouse over the link to tell what page it is trying to direct you to. The best advice is to delete the email or text. Nicoletti also recommends setting up two-factor identification to protect yourself on any platform that offers it to you.

“Don’t reuse passwords. Have a unique password,” he suggested. “The best thing to do is multi-factor identification, don’t reuse passwords, and go check out a website called HaveIBeenPWNED because the cybersecurity nerds like me are calling this Amazon Crime Day.”

