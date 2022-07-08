Section of I-10 closing this weekend for improvement project
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Give yourself a little extra time if you plan to drive in the southeast Phoenix area this weekend — especially if you’re heading to Sky Harbor. The westbound lanes of I-10 will be closed between US 60 and 32nd Street while crews conduct bridge and utility work as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
The closure run from 10 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. on Monday, July 11 and will also impact area ramps including:
- Westbound I-10 from westbound US 60 and southbound SR 143
- Westbound I-10 on-ramps between Elliot Road and 40th Street
- Westbound US 60 on-ramps between McClintock Drive and Mill Avenue
ADOT says drivers can access westbound I-10 with a detour using eastbound Loop 202 or US 60 to northbound Loop 101 to westbound Loop 202.
This is the latest in a series of closures planned for the summer in the 11-mile work zone on I-10 between the 202 and I-17.
