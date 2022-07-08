Section of I-10 closing this weekend for improvement project

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Give yourself a little extra time if you plan to drive in the southeast Phoenix area this weekend — especially if you’re heading to Sky Harbor. The westbound lanes of I-10 will be closed between US 60 and 32nd Street while crews conduct bridge and utility work as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The closure run from 10 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. on Monday, July 11 and will also impact area ramps including:

Westbound I-10 from westbound US 60 and southbound SR 143

Westbound I-10 on-ramps between Elliot Road and 40th Street

Westbound US 60 on-ramps between McClintock Drive and Mill Avenue

ADOT says drivers can access westbound I-10 with a detour using eastbound Loop 202 or US 60 to northbound Loop 101 to westbound Loop 202.

I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project workers will erect girders for the new Broadway Road bridge over westbound I-10 tomorrow. Last month they laid 17 girders over EB I-10. The girders are 160 feet long and weigh 113 tons. Stay #AheadOfTheCurve at https://t.co/9RToV9jv5l pic.twitter.com/OBLtrMLcfJ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 8, 2022

This is the latest in a series of closures planned for the summer in the 11-mile work zone on I-10 between the 202 and I-17.

The westbound lanes of I-10 near Sky Harbor will be closed this weekend. (Courtesy: ADOT)

