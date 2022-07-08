Scottsdale’s Cat’s Pajamas Bistro reopens after remodel with new menu

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The newly remodeled Cat’s Pajamas Bistro is back open for business, showcasing its new menu!

The restaurant has hired all new staff, created an extensive wine list, offers craft cocktails, and so much more. It’s located in the center of Scottsdale just off of N. Scottsdale Road. Owner Avi Laub says that for him, food brings people together and crosses cultural and emotional barriers. And that’s the mission for his restaurant.

“I put all my love and my passion into everything I do. That’s why we make everything in house,” said Chef Michael. “I try to share my love with everybody else.”

Laub said that he grew up in an immigrant family, so having cultural influence is important to him. “I think there’s too much waste in this industry in general, so we want people to have a great time, take their time, and enjoy yourself.”

To check out the Cat’s Pajamas Bistro, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.