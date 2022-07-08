Princess For a Day event comes to Chandler’s Ocotillo Health Club and Spa

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some girls dream of becoming a princess, even if it’s just for a day. In Chandler, Ocotillo Health Club and Spa is making those dreams come true! Arizona’s Family reporter Gibby Parra dropped by the spa on Friday to speak with event coordinator and spa director Michelle Sorensen.

“We are open to the public, the spa is just in general, the event you can just sign up from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.,” Sorensen said. “The girls just love it, and so do the parents.”

Children can get their hair, makeup, and nails done while enjoying snacks and storytime. The event is for ages 4 to 7, although they are welcoming a few older children into the makeup chair as well.

To reserve your spot at the spa today for your child’s princess makeover, call the spa at 580-579-2940. Reservations are $50 per child. You do not have to be a club member to attend the event.

