Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Person seriously hurt after being hit by car in central Phoenix

Officials say that the accident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian and forced the road closures.
Officials say that the accident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian and forced the road closures.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The intersection of 7th Street and Glendale Avenue is closed following a serious crash involving a pedestrian Friday morning. Police say the person who was struck has life-threatening injuries, and they don’t expect the roadways to reopen until later in the day.

There are no further details available about how the crash happened or the identity of the driver or the pedestrian involved.

Below is a photo from the scene of the crash:

Officials say that the accident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian and forced the road closures.
Officials say that the accident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian and forced the road closures.(Arizona's Family)

Commuters are asked to find alternate routes to work.

TRENDING: Far-right group leader turns herself in after protesters pepper-sprayed in Tempe

Stay with Arizona’s Family for more information as the story develops.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Training nurses with virtual reality in Tucson
The accident happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Glendale Avenue in the west Valley.
Crash involving City of Phoenix bus slows traffic in west Phoenix Friday morning
Roads closed shut down due to crash near 35th Ave and Glendale Ave
Reba McEntire to open restaurant in southeastern Oklahoma