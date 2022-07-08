Person seriously hurt after being hit by car in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The intersection of 7th Street and Glendale Avenue is closed following a serious crash involving a pedestrian Friday morning. Police say the person who was struck has life-threatening injuries, and they don’t expect the roadways to reopen until later in the day.

There are no further details available about how the crash happened or the identity of the driver or the pedestrian involved.

Below is a photo from the scene of the crash:

Officials say that the accident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian and forced the road closures. (Arizona's Family)

Commuters are asked to find alternate routes to work.

