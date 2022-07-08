Nurses in Tucson learning through virtual reality

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Nurses in Tucson are getting the opportunity to train for their jobs using new technology — virtual reality.

The program, complete with headgear and handheld controllers, runs them through a variety of drills and environments in which they may need to administer care. It allows them to make mistakes and learn from them, making them more efficient while not forcing them to deal with real-world consequences in the learning process. Nurses say it helps them experience what it’s like to work in a hospital and care for patients, despite COVID-19 cases rising in Arizona.

“To be able to do it in this environment, a safe environment, too, where they can practice and make mistakes is essential,” said Cam Dyman, a clinic informatics training lead. “Hospitals are also running out of space. We don’t have a lot of places to training people so all of those things make it cost-effective, fast, and fun.”

Besides training drills, the nurses also go through sanitation and room cleaning procedures, helping a patient who’s fallen, or assisting someone through a suicide threat. Approximately 200 nurses are going through a study right now to see how effective their training is in the long term.

