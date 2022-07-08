Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

New border patrol blimp flies over Nogales area

The recent installation of an aerospace surveillance aerostat is leaving many in Nogales...
The recent installation of an aerospace surveillance aerostat is leaving many in Nogales confused and upset.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:25 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A brand new way to patrol the border area near Nogales has made its debut.

Officials in Nogales say the border patrol is flying a blimp along the border for patrol purposes. It’s is meant to offer 24-hour surveillance over the area. Nogales’ mayor said his office has got calls ever since the blimp went up without warning from the U.S. government or military during the first week of July. “Would you want to have a blimp above your house?” said the mayor. “A person in real estate mentioned the property they were going to sell didn’t sell because of the blimp.”

The aircraft is fitted with multiple cameras, some of which have night vision capabilities. The mayor says that the blimp is on privately owned land and that he’s hoping it will be used to stop the flow of fentanyl and other drugs. He says he believes it could have been installed in a better location.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Reba McEntire to open restaurant in southeastern Oklahoma
Nogales mayor upset after blimp appears along border
Mesa police officer-involved shooting at headquarters late Thursday night
A 39-year-old woman followed an officer who was driving in a marked patrol vehicle into the...
Woman shot after ramming her car into Mesa police vehicle at headquarters