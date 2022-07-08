New border patrol blimp flies over Nogales area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A brand new way to patrol the border area near Nogales has made its debut.

Officials in Nogales say the border patrol is flying a blimp along the border for patrol purposes. It’s is meant to offer 24-hour surveillance over the area. Nogales’ mayor said his office has got calls ever since the blimp went up without warning from the U.S. government or military during the first week of July. “Would you want to have a blimp above your house?” said the mayor. “A person in real estate mentioned the property they were going to sell didn’t sell because of the blimp.”

The aircraft is fitted with multiple cameras, some of which have night vision capabilities. The mayor says that the blimp is on privately owned land and that he’s hoping it will be used to stop the flow of fentanyl and other drugs. He says he believes it could have been installed in a better location.

