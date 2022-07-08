Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Man who shot 3 people at Glendale’s Westgate sentenced to 44 years in prison

Armando Hernandez was sentenced on Friday.
Armando Hernandez was sentenced on Friday.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who shot three people at Glendale’s Westgate Entertainment District two years ago has been sentenced to 44 years in prison and 7 years of supervised probation.

On May 20, 2020, then 20-year-old Armando Hernandez drove to Westgate, located near 95th and Glendale Avenues, and walked into the district with a rifle and three magazines. He shot a 30-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man, and a 16-year-old girl before his gun jammed.

Hernandez had posted a video of himself on social media before and during the shooting claiming responsibility and surrendered as soon as police arrived. Had the gun not jammed, investigators believe he would have kept on shooting. Police said at the time that Hernandez was planning on shooting at least 10 people because he was bullied and wanted respect.

TRENDING: Blake Masters jumps into lead for Arizona GOP nomination for US Senate, new poll says

All three victims survived their injuries. Soon after, he was indicted on 40 felony charges but most were dropped this past May as part of a deal when Hernandez pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Friday, Hernandez, now 22, was sentenced after victim impact statements were read in court. It was the maximum sentence allowed under the plea deal.

Armando Hernandez, 22, was sentenced to 44 years in prison for shooting 3 people at Glendale's...
Armando Hernandez, 22, was sentenced to 44 years in prison for shooting 3 people at Glendale's Westgate in May 2020.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Both Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson have established themselves as the front-runners in the...
Lake vs Taylor Robson for the Arizona GOP gubernatorial nomination
A stretch of Interstate 10 in Arizona | Courtesy: ADOT
Section of I-10 closing this weekend for improvement project
This weekend’s heat wave is right around the corner, and the meteorology team has declared...
5 ways to stay cool and save money in Arizona during extreme heat
Venture capitalist Blake Masters is up in the latest poll.
Blake Masters jumps into lead for Arizona GOP nomination for US Senate, new poll says
First Alert Weather Day Graphic
First Alert Weather Days declared due to dangerous heat this weekend