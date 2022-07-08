Man who shot 3 people at Glendale’s Westgate sentenced to 44 years in prison

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who shot three people at Glendale’s Westgate Entertainment District two years ago has been sentenced to 44 years in prison and 7 years of supervised probation.

On May 20, 2020, then 20-year-old Armando Hernandez drove to Westgate, located near 95th and Glendale Avenues, and walked into the district with a rifle and three magazines. He shot a 30-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man, and a 16-year-old girl before his gun jammed.

Hernandez had posted a video of himself on social media before and during the shooting claiming responsibility and surrendered as soon as police arrived. Had the gun not jammed, investigators believe he would have kept on shooting. Police said at the time that Hernandez was planning on shooting at least 10 people because he was bullied and wanted respect.

All three victims survived their injuries. Soon after, he was indicted on 40 felony charges but most were dropped this past May as part of a deal when Hernandez pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Friday, Hernandez, now 22, was sentenced after victim impact statements were read in court. It was the maximum sentence allowed under the plea deal.

Armando Hernandez, 22, was sentenced to 44 years in prison for shooting 3 people at Glendale's Westgate in May 2020. (Arizona's Family)

