George Floyd’s family reacts to Chauvin prison sentence

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The family of George Floyd is responding to Derek Chauvin’s sentencing on Thursday.

The former Minneapolis police officer was sentenced to even more time in prison, this time on federal charges, for violating George Floyd’s civil rights. He pled guilty last December and is now being held in prison for state charges. The State of Minnesota law said he would have been eligible for supervised release in 15 years. With these new charges tacked onto his original sentence, he faces a concurrent 21-year sentence, minus the time already served.

Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd said, “I wish he would have just probably said how sorry he was, but that’s not going to bring my brother back.” Chauvin is appealing his murder conviction. The three other officers involved were also convicted of federal civil rights violations. None of the three have yet to be sentenced.

